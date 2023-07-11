Fatal crash involving motorcycle in London

One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in London.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a crash involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Oxford Street east and Third Street.

Police say the man driving the motorcycle had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics where later died.

The woman driving the vehicle had minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The investigation is being handled by the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or with dash-cam video is asked to contact London Police Service.