LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are currently investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and farm tractor south of Carlow, Sunday evening.

One of the two individuals on the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene, while the other was transferred to hospital via air ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

As the investigation remains on-going, police ask motorists to avoid the area of Lucknow Line (Huron County #1) between Blyth Road and School Road as the area is temporarily closed.

Details of the crash along with the name of the deceased has not been released at this time.