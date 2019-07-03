

CTV London





Grey County OPP are investigating after a vehicle was found submerged in water with a deceased person still inside after a crash on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Grey Road 25, just west of Highway 6 for a report of a single-vehicle collision and found the vehicle submerged in water.

Investigators say it's unclear what direction the vehicle was travelling when it went off the road.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Grey Road 25, between Concession 8 and Mulock Road, in the Township of Sullivan is closed as the investigation continues.