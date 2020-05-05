WINGHAM, ONT. -- Lyndsey Smith says the farmers she's been talking to Tuesday are frustrated with the federal government's $252-million agriculture funding announcement.

“Most of us in the [agriculture] industry, and specifically those in the livestock industry, a little disappointed, and that may be the understatement of the day,” says the Ontario sheep farmer.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined $252 million in funding for the country’s agri-food industry.

Close to $77 million will go to food processors to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers, and increase processing capacity.

Roughly $125 million is earmarked for beef and pork producers to cover the cost of feeding livestock beyond their typical slaughter date, due to a lack of processing capacity brought on by COVID-19.

And $50 million is for the first ever Surplus Food Purchase program, where the government will buy excess food like milk, cheese, chicken and potatoes, that were going to be thrown away, and send it to food banks.

The targeted funding, while comprehensive, simply isn’t enough according to farm organizations who calculate Canadian farm losses to date at $2.6 billion.

“We had hoped for something more significant. We have great concerns about the ability of farmers to survive this,” says Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Lyndsey Smith, who farms near Ottawa, takes her criticism a step further.

“I honestly feel like this is a government that thinks their food comes from the grocery store. I just feel like there’s a huge disconnect in where the actual food production system begins,” she says.

Beef and pork farmers are especially hard hit. Losses in their industry total as much as $840 million.

"A lot of the decisions rest in the financial return or loss while trying to weigh this right now, it would be a great relief of burden if [beef farmers] knew they could make those decisions and not be hampered by the dreaded thought of losing their shirts,” says Rob Lipsett, president of the Beef Farmers of Ontario.

Trudeau says this is just the first of what he expects to be more funding programs to help the country’s agriculture industry.

"We’re responding to pressing needs in terms of processors and support for farmers. We know that there is more to do and we will continue to work with farmers to see how we can best help."