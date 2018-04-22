

London, CTV London





A Progressive Conservative Party member who was seeking the party’s nomination in London West is vowing to take action after learning another candidate has appointed to run in the June 7 provincial election.

In a letter posted on his social media sites, Jake Skinner says, “Today marks a sad day for our Ontario PC Party.”

On Saturday afternoon, party leadership put out a release saying 11 candidates would be appointed, foregoing the nomination process.

The London West P.C. candidate will be Andrew Lawton, a former talk radio host who recently lost his job to restructuring.

Skinner, former President of the London West Riding Association and current Thames Valley District School Board trustee, writes, “Frankly, I’m in a state of shock. I am deeply disappointed for our members.”

For his part, Lawton also posted a letter online saying, “While I was eager for a good, old-fashioned contested nomination, I respect and understand the time crunch the party is in with the shortened calendar, as well as the prerogative of the leader of the Party Nominations Committee to make these tough calls.”

Skinner says he has been campaigning for the nomination for two years. He says that process has been “disruptive and costly.”

Lawton announced his intention to seek the nomination on April 11.

A third person, Liz Snelgrove, announced she was seeking the nomination on Thursday. Snelgrove is Executive Director of Advanced Medical Group. To this point she hasn't responded to news that Lawton has been named the candidate for London West.

Closing out his letter, Skinner says, “Rest assured, I will be taking action.”