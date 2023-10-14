London

    • Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash

    A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say. 

    Huron County OPP responded to the scene of the collision around 8 p.m. Friday where a farm tractor with two trailers attacked left the roadway and crashed into the front of the building.

    Police say the collision caused extensive damage to the structural integrity of the building, which contains a business in the lower half and residence on the top floor.

    While the residents were home at the time of the collision, police say they were thankfully uninjured.

    The driver has been identified as a 23-year-old Huron East resident who was also uninjured.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

    The involved tractor will be removed only when safe, police say. A road closure is in effect, but pedestrian traffic is allowed to access local businesses.  

