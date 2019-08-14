Funerals for two of the teens killed in Monday's triple-fatal crash near Brussels, Ont. are set for this week.

Three people were killed Monday morning on Brussels Line between Cardiff and Browntown roads when their pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

Fourteen-year-old Owen Bakker is being laid to rest Saturday afternoon at three o'clock at the Brian E. Wood Funeral Home in Owen Sound.

Nineteen-year-old Ivan Kuepfer's ceremony will take place Thursday at his parents' home in Clifford.

No details have been released on when 17-year-old Dennis Linthorst's funeral will be held.

A fourth passenger remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.