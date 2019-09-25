LONDON, Ont. - More Fanshawe College alumni find jobs within six months of graduating than graduates from any other Ontario college, a new survey finds.

In a statement, President Peter Devlin said, "We are very proud of this year's survey results...They are a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff who prepare our students for careers upon graduation."

The survey found more than 90 per cent of the college's alumi found jobs within six months of graduation, four per cent higher than the provincial average.

High student satisfaction and overall graduation rate at Fanshawe were also among the survey's key findings.

Among employers who hire graduates, nearly 86 per cent were satisfied with the "skills and contributions" of those graduates.

