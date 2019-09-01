A little rain couldn't dampen the spirits on Move-In Day at Western University.

Equipped with rain gear, returning students volunteers were welcoming first years with song and dance...

“We just try to make everyone feel as welcome as possible with high energy,” says Delaware Residence Soph Josh Vanmarken.

First year student Thomas Dewar described his arrival as “very lively” and “quite the experience”.

Western’s Vice-President of Housing Chris Alleyne told CTV News that 1000 volunteers were welcoming 5300 first years to campus.

Across the city at Fanshawe College it was more of a subdued vibe.

Over 1600 first year students were moving into residences on campus.

Liam Mann was feeling both excited and nervous as he prepared for life in the Plumbing program at Fanshawe.

However his mom was a little more worried.

“I’m excited for him to start his post-secondary career but being an empty nester, now… I think it’s going to be difficult,” says Gigi Vanderveeken

Thomas says he could feel his mom’s anxiety.

“They think I can't cook, but I think I can,” added Mann.

The college had a number of helpers to ease the pressure on students.

“It’s a stressful time for students, we have residence life team that does a lot of activities on first weekend while they are here,” says GM of Fanshawe Residences Cal LittleJohn

Back over at Western, this is the first of many exciting days ahead.

“This week is orientation week,” says Alleyne. “We start tomorrow by taking the first years to the purple kickoff football game. There is events, and activities to welcome them to show the what school spirit is all about, and showing them around”.