OPP have charged a 26-year-old London man in connection with a crash last month that killed a Fanshawe College student.

Keerthana Susheel Tholoor, 24, died after she was ejected from the Mustang she was a passenger in when it rolled into a ditch.

The driver and another passenger who were in the front seats of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened at Highbury Avenue and Fourteen Mile Road near Bryanston, Ont. around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

As a result the 26-year-old driver is now charged with careless driving causing death. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

A fundraiser for Tholoor, who was from Kottayam, Kerala, India, has so far raised more than $40,000.