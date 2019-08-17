Featured
One person has died following a crash near Bryanston
A crash at Fourteen Mile Road and Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 claimed a life. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 10:32AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 17, 2019 10:51AM EDT
A woman is dead following a crash at Highbury Avenue and Fourteen Mile Road north of London.
The collision occurred Friday night near Bryanston and saw the roadway closed for several hours.
A witness says a 23-year-old woman was ejected from a Mustang, which landed in a ditch.
Two men were in the front seats and were conscious following the crash, according to the witness.