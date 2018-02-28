

CTV London





A London teacher made a court appearance Wednesday.

Jami Pizzari is facing two counts of assault, one count of sexual assault, one charge of voyeurism, one charge of distributing intimate images without consent and one count of failure to comply.

These are in relation to incidents which allegedly happened in the fall of 2017.

On Jan. 25th, a publication ban was placed on identifying any of the complainants in the case.

CTV News contacted the London District Catholic School Board for comment.

Wen asked whether Pizzari was still working with the board or coaching with the board, an official said they do not comment on personnel matters.

On the St. Mark Catholic school's website, Pizzari is listed as a teacher.

The alleged incidents do not involve students.