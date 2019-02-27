

Brent Lale, CTV London





Dr. David D’Souza and his Lawson Research Institute team have made significant findings when it comes to cervical cancer and screening.

“The message that we found is that if a woman has symptoms or a health concern, relying on negative Pap test doesn't mean she can't have cervix cancer,” says the radiation oncologist.

The study focused on interviews with 10 women who had cervical cancer but a negative Pap smear test within a prior two-year period.

“The purpose was to give a voice to patient studies,” says social worker Heather Shaddick.

“The women were finding they were concerned they were being paranoid, but experiencing symptoms,” adds Shaddick.

“What they wanted to get through, was not rely on that …and if you are feeling something wrong, use your voice and see your general practitioner.”

Since the implementation of regular screening, death from cervical cancer has decreased by 75 per cent.

Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Jacob McGee says both women and family doctors need to be aware of these findings.

“For women, cervical cancer screening and the HPV vaccine are the best way to prevent cervical cancer,” says McGee.

“For a family doctor, I would say if you have a patient you are contemplating screening…are they symptomatic? They should be referred to a gynecologist or an oncologist.”