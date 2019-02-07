

There’s great news for local aspiring doctor Jocelyn McGlynn.

Numerous swab and blood clinics have been held looking for a stem cell donor to help the 21-year-old.

The Chatham native, who is also a Western University student, is fighting an acute form of leukemia.

McGlynn posted to Facebook Wednesday that she is in remission and a stem cell match has been found.

She said, “They have found a 10 out of 10 perfect match for me. So my stem cell transplant, or my new birthday, will be on February 20th.”

She thanks everyone for their support and helping to keep her strong.