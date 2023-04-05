Family dog rescued from London house fire

Firefighters were able to rescue a family dog as smoke filled a southeast London home Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was discovered around 1:15 p.m. at a residence on Burlington Street.

A homeowner had returned to find smoke filling the home.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and, with air packs on, were able to enter the residence and locate the dog.

District Chief Brian Munce says the chocolate lab was taken safely outside.

“Wonderful ending to the story,” he said. “And unfortunate event, but a good ending.”

Munce acknowledges there is some smoke damage to the kitchen.

Fire crews and police on scene of a house fire at a Burlington Crescent residence in London, Ont. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)