A frosty start to your Wednesday, but promise of warm sunny days ahead

Don’t let that early morning frost get you too chilled – we still have many beautiful days ahead of us to look forward to. “Daytime highs over the next seven [days are] averaging again, above normal,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison

“A banner day for your Wednesday, lots of sunshine, beautiful conditions,” beamed Atchison. You can expect a cooler start to your day, but it’s not going to last, “fresh first thing in the morning, and a frosty start, but by about 8 o’clock we’re above the freezing mark.”

A breezy and partly sunny Wednesday is set to spoil ahead of the next weather maker, “that moves in on Thursday with some rainfall,” said Atchison.

If you’re hoping to get outside this weekend, you’ve got good odds of sunshine, “Saturday is looking absolutely beautiful under a mix of sun and cloud.”

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Sunny. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9 degrees, feeling like minus 7 in the morning with windchill. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy in the evening. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6 degrees.

Tomorrow: Showers. High 8 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 degrees.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 degrees.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 degrees.