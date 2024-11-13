A frosty start to your Wednesday, but promise of warm sunny days ahead
Don’t let that early morning frost get you too chilled – we still have many beautiful days ahead of us to look forward to. “Daytime highs over the next seven [days are] averaging again, above normal,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison
“A banner day for your Wednesday, lots of sunshine, beautiful conditions,” beamed Atchison. You can expect a cooler start to your day, but it’s not going to last, “fresh first thing in the morning, and a frosty start, but by about 8 o’clock we’re above the freezing mark.”
A breezy and partly sunny Wednesday is set to spoil ahead of the next weather maker, “that moves in on Thursday with some rainfall,” said Atchison.
If you’re hoping to get outside this weekend, you’ve got good odds of sunshine, “Saturday is looking absolutely beautiful under a mix of sun and cloud.”
Here’s your London area forecast
Today: Sunny. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9 degrees, feeling like minus 7 in the morning with windchill. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy in the evening. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6 degrees.
Tomorrow: Showers. High 8 degrees.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 degrees.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 degrees.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 degrees.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher
Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President's Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.
Overwhelmed families surrendering custody of their children to CAS
Last week, Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas told the Ontario Legislature about a mother in her riding who gave up guardianship of her eight-year-old, high-needs daughter to the Children’s Aid Society (CAS).
Trump's defence choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host's experience
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defense world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary, tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world's largest and most powerful military.
John Krasinski named People magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
John Krasinski is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.
Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians use winter tires: survey
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
South Korean actor Song Jae-lim found dead at 39
Song Jae-lim, a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas 'Moon Embracing the Sun' and 'Queen Woo,' was found dead at his home in capital Seoul. He was 39.
Trump makes a victor's return to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers
U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Donald Trump to the White House on Wednesday for an Oval Office visit that is a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power, a ritual Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.