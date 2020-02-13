LONDON, ONTARIO -- Monday, February 17 is Family Day, and there is a lot to do in our city.

South London Community Centre is offering a free open gym from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

From a free pancake breakfast to drop-in pickleball, Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The North London Optimist Centre is open for roller skating from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Skate rentals are available.

If you prefer ice skating, Victoria Park is offering free outdoor skating from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. as well as the Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Canada Games Aquatic Centre will be open from 3:00 p.m. with their regular programs.

Springwater Conservation Area in St. Thomas will teach you all you need to know about snowshoeing rom 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

According to the City of London, there are also a few closures worth mentioning:

• City Hall, 300 Dufferin Avenue

• City of London offices at 355 Wellington Street, 2nd floor (Citi Plaza)

• Environmental and Parks Planning, 267 Dundas Street

• Housing Access Centre, 379 Dundas Street, Suite 116

• Planning Division, 204/206 Dundas Street

• Courts Administration, Provincial Offences Office, 824 Dundas Street

• Boyle Memorial Community Centre

• Byron Optimist Community Centre

• Hamilton Road Seniors’ Centre & Community Centre

• Kinsmen Recreation Centre (arena is open, community centre is closed)

• Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre

• Springbank Gardens Community Centre

• Stronach Community Recreation Centre (arena is open, community centre is closed)

Please note some of these events are weather permitting. Contact them for more information.