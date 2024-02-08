Family and friends of victim pack courtroom for emotional sentencing hearing

Almost two dozen emotional victim impact statements were read Thursday at the sentencing hearing of a man who plead guilty to running over a young mother and leaving her for dead.

Tracey Wilcox, the mother of Christina Smith, read an impassioned victim impact statement telling the court how her life has been altered since her daughter’s death.

“I wasn’t finished making memories with her,” said Wilcox. “‘I love you, bye,’ were the last words I ever heard from her.”

On Feb. 8, 2018, the 32-year-old Smith was run over as she tried to stop the accused Bradley Hill from stealing her relative’s pick-up truck in the area of Moffat Avenue and Vancouver Street in east London.

Hill, who is now 37 years of age, fled the area and was arrested about 10 days later.

Originally charged with manslaughter, in October, Hill plead guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Outside the courthouse, Wilcox and her family gathered with a large sign asking for justice.

“We can move forward, but we can’t move on,” said Wilcox. “[Christina] was robbed of her life.”

Smith’s son, who was only 10 when she died, also got a chance to address the court.

Colton Whitcroft, who is now a teenager, said, “I only had ten years with my mom, but no matter what she made sure they were the best ten years of my life.”

As the victim impact statements were read into court, Hill didn’t look up while he sat in the prisoner’s box. Instead, he stared at the floor.

In a joint submission from the Crown and defence, Hill, who has a lengthy criminal record, was sentenced to 5 years or time already served in custody.

However, we was not released from custody because he has been charged in another matter.

When Hill addressed the court, he said he was sorry for his actions.

As he handed down the sentence, Justice Bruce Thomas told the family, “The criminal justice system cannot give you what you want most, to bring Christina back to you.”

Outside, the family vowed to never forget Christina, with her mother saying, “We say her name everyday, she deserves to be remembered.”