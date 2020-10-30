LONDON, ONT -- There is no shortage of support for the Dream Lottery this year as the fall edition has sold out and a new record was set for the 50/50 draw.

It took the fall edition a week less to sell out than the spring version, and the 50/50 draw surpassed the previous record of $1.26 million.

The winner of the 50/50 draw will take home half of the prize.

“Our community has done it once again by strongly supporting the Fall Dream Lottery which sold out in record time, and by making the 50/50 jackpot among the largest in the lottery’s history,” says St Joseph’s Health Care Foundation President and CEO Michelle Campbell in a statement.

The Dream Lottery supports the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation, and Children's Health Foundation.

The lottery has raised almost $42-million since it began in 1996.

With the early sellout, the draw for the Lottery’s top prize and the 50/50 winner will be moved up from January 7 to December 10.

CTV News will broadcast the draw live during the 6 p.m. newscast.

This year’s lottery is offering five million-dollar grand prize options.

Two homes are among the five available grand prizes - each worth more than $1 million - with one in London and the other in Kilworth.

With files from CTV's Nick Paparella.