LONDON, ONT -- The big reveal for the winners of this year’s Dream Lottery, supporting London’s hospitals, was different for two reasons this year.

First of all, COVID-19 made it impossible to have many people in the house for the draw, and second of all it was held live in a commercial break during CTV News at 6.

This year’s big winner, Ken McCann of London, has the choice of one of multiple dream homes or a $1-million cash payout.

When called on the telephone, immediately after the draw, he was still taken aback. “Is this real?” he asked, before being reassured by a foundation president that it “definitely was.”

Meanwhile 50/50 winner Carol Smyrnios, also of London, collects more than $600,000 in cash.

She had been watching the live draw on CTV but was still in denial when reached on the phone shortly afterwards.

“Oh my God I don’t believe it; I don’t believe it,” she stated before gladly accepting the win and thanking all involved.

Michelle Campbell, of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation, stated the funds from the Dream Lottery make a huge difference in healthcare for London, and she thanked all those who purchased tickets.

This year, even with COVID-19, it was sold out. That was surprising to some given the dream homes were not open for in-person tours.

Campbell believes there are two reasons the lottery remained successful.

“We knew right away we were not going to be able to have the house open. So, we moved to an online platform and people were able to get a virtual tour very easily. And secondly, we’ve had people who have supported this lottery for decades and so the house was really secondary.”