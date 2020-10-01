LONDON, ONT. -- On the heels of its most successful draw, London's Dream Lottery is back with its 2020 fall edition.

Two homes are among the five available grand prizes - each worth more than $1 million - with one in London and the other in Kilworth.

John Vranic of Vranic Homes built the $1.25-million property in Kilworth.

“When you come in through the front door, you'll be paralyzed by a beautiful great room with 10-foot slabs of porcelain imported from Italy," he said.

In the history of the Dream Lottery more than $42 million has been raised to support London’s three main hospitals.

“It supports front-line care, teaching and research and a lot of medical equipment,” said Michelle Campbell, the CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation. “In the case of St. Joseph's for example, the proceeds from the last Dream Lottery have helped us to upgrade our surgical suites where we do more than 21,000 surgical procedures a year.”

Including the Kilworth home, the winner can choose from five grand prizes up for grabs.

“A Bridlewood home in Silverleaf, a total backyard makeover, adventure package or the winner can take a million dollars,” said Campbell.

The Bridlewood home is 5,289 suqare feet and valued at $1.425 million.

The Lifetime of Adventures Package includes gift certificates from Precision Powersports, Hiemstra Trailer Sales Ltd., Courtesy Ford, and Xtreme Marine, along with $750,000 cash (total value $1.03 million).

And the Backyard Makeover Package includes a gift certificate from TLC Landscaping Design + Pools and $750,000 cash (total value $1.03 million).

Home tours are available online due to the ongoing pandemic. All details can be found on the Dream Lottery website.

You can also purchase tickets online or by calling 519-488-7100. Making a Difference and 50/50 tickets can be ordered at the time of a Dream Lottery ticket purchase.

In all there are 12,000 prizes available and tickets are already on sale.

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky