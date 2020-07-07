LONDON, ONT. -- This season’s Dream Lottery, which supports London’s three main hospital, has been an overwhelming success with what are expected to be record sales.

“We are more than 80 per cent sold out,” said John MacFarlane the CEO at the London Health Sciences Foundation. “At this pace all of the tickets may be gone by the end of the month which would be a new record.”

Besides hundreds of prizes, the big winner gets a chance to win a luxury home in south London, a cottage in Port Stanley or a million dollars in cash.

“The community support has been overwhelming for our hospitals,” MacFarlane added.

You can learn more or buy tickets at: dreamitwinit.ca