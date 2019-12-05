LONDON, ONT. -- Sue Murphy and Dennis Reed are the winners of the grand prize in the Dream Home Lottery.

The husband wife say they were both shocked at the win.

Murphy, who purchased the ticket, says, "I thought it was a joke...I wasn't even thinking about."

Reed says the win will make life a lot easier.

The couple can now choose between two dream homes or a million dollars in cash.

The Dream Home Lottery supports local hospitals through the Children's Health Foundation, St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation and London Health Sciences Foundation.

- With files from CTV London's Marek Sutherland