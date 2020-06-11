LONDON, ONT. -- London’s three hospital foundations kicked off their Dream Lottery for another spring by unveiling the $1.6 million showcase home on Grand Oak Cross in the southwest end of the city.

“It’s a beautiful property, filled with so many amenities like a huge master bedroom and a built-in playhouse for the kids in the basement, “ said Michelle Campbell, the president and CEO of the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

“Up to now almost $40 million has been raised through the Dream Lottery since 1996,” Campbell added.

All of the proceeds go to support programs and services at London’s three main hospitals, the London Health Sciences Centre, Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Health Care.

Besides the home in London, the main winner can also choose from a beach house in Port Stanley or a million dollars.

This year due to COVID-19 there are no in-person tours and ticket sales are exclusively online. But you can take a virtual tour here.

However to view the homes or the thousands of prizes up for grabs you can visit dreamitwinit.ca.