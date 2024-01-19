'Extensive' damage following Friday morning fire in west London

LONDON
    Crews battled a stubborn house fire in London on Friday.

    According to District Chief Kevin Culbertson, the call came in around 11 a.m. to 690 Santa Monica Rd.

    "Nobody was seriously injured but the homeowner did get a minor burn," said Culbertson. "Everyone was out of the structure when we arrived on scene."

    Damage is considered extensive and Culbertson said it's important this time of year to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well as clearing vents outside of your home.

    — With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight

    Background

    Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta – these terms are used to designate the sides of a structure. Generally speaking, the “alpha” side is the front of the structure, the “bravo” side is the left side of the structure, “charlie” is the back of the structure and “delta” is the right side of the structure.

