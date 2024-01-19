'Extensive' damage following Friday morning fire in west London

Crews battled a stubborn house fire in London on Friday.

According to District Chief Kevin Culbertson, the call came in around 11 a.m. to 690 Santa Monica Rd.

"Nobody was seriously injured but the homeowner did get a minor burn," said Culbertson. "Everyone was out of the structure when we arrived on scene."

Damage is considered extensive and Culbertson said it's important this time of year to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well as clearing vents outside of your home.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight