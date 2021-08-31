Exeter businesses pool resources to create 'COVID' sunflower patch

Sunny Path in Exeter, Ont., Aug. 31, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV London) Sunny Path in Exeter, Ont., Aug. 31, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island