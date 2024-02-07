'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl

A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.

Four-year-old Mariia Bundar died after her family’s vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer southwest of London in November of 2019.

At the sentencing hearing, Vitalii Bundar told the court he was depressed after the crash that killed his daughter.

“Some people have the opinion that with time you can heal, I said no, every single day I think of Mariia,” said Bundar. “I don’t know anything more painful than losing a child.”

After a trial late last year, transport truck driver Evan Beedawia was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road almost four-and-a-half years ago.

The collision took place while the Bundar family was returning from an outing. The girl’s mother Oksana was injured in the crash as well.

During the sentencing hearing, the Crown asked that Beedawia receive a prison term of between four and six years while the defence argued for a conditional sentence.

When asked if he wanted to address the court, Beedawia said he had nothing to say.

Justice Alissa Mitchell will hand down her decision on the sentencing on April 2, 2024.