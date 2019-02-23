

Expected damaging winds have prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada for the London region.

The statement says westerly winds with frequent gusts of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour are expected to develop Sunday morning after a cold front comes through.

Areas near the Great Lakes are more likely to experience winds at the higher end of this range.

A few gusts may reach 120 km/h near the east end of Lake Erie.

Environment Canada says strong winds will persist through Sunday night and gradually diminish Monday.

The agency says damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur, with power outages possible.

There will also be flurries and blowing snow developing Sunday afternoon and continue into Sunday evening.

Local snowfall amounts in the two to five centimeters range possible by Monday morning. Any fresh snow that falls will be whipped up by the very strong winds creating near whiteout conditions in blowing snow.