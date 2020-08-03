LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada has confirmed that a twister touched down near Mitchell Monday afternoon.

The weather agency first issued the warning at 12:52 p.m. Monday.

It included Listowel, Milverton, Northern Perth County Stratford, Mitchell and Southern Perth County, .

At 1 p.m., the agency confirmed a tornado was roughly four km north of Mitchell and moving east at 25 km/h.

The warning was lifted at 1:17 p.m.

It is unclear if the tornado caused any significant damage in the area.