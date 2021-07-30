ARVA, ONT. -- The 202-year-old Arva Flour Mill just north of London, Ont., which has been in the same family for over a century, is up for sale.

The Matthews family has decided to consider offers, even though there are countless memories on the property

For Mike Matthews it’s all he’s ever known.

“We’ve had a lot of good times, but a lot of hardship and tragedy on the property here. I’ve got a young three-year-old daughter now, and it’s just time for a fresh start.”

Matthews has been operating the mill since 1999. He’s the fourth generation in his family to do that -- dating back to 1917 -- but he knows there isn’t a fifth generation ready to take over.

“It’s an awful decision to make, but we waited too long to have kids so I don’t have anyone to pass it down to. There comes a time when you just have to bite the bullet and decide to move on.”

The price for the oldest continuously-operated water-powered flour mill? Just under $4.5 million.

“Inside and out it’s a spectacular example of 200-year-old industrial architecture. It’s a true gem,” says Kelly McKeating, the president of the London branch of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario

“What’s really neat is, it’s not a museum piece, it’s not something that you pay admission, and go and one day a month you might be lucky enough to see the machines turned on and the flour actually ground. They’re running a business.”

Matthews says they’ve kept it off the market in the hopes of making a private sale with someone who shares the same vision as his family.

“Find the right person to come in here, that won’t, that aren’t going to turn it into a parking lot, that aren’t going to put a highrise up. We don’t want to see any of that, just like no one else does.”

There’s already been interest, but Mattews says he’s not in a rush to sell, hoping someone with vision comes along -- and best-case scenario, someone who wants to keep the mill running for another century.