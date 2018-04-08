Tears flowing, overcome with emotion. That’s how Arthur Lee reacted after receiving the Quilt of Valour.

Alongside Peggy, his wife of 68 years, the 94 year old Royal Canadian Air Force veteran was recognized for his service.

Also on hand was Lee’s daughter, Linda, “Our hearts are just full of joy with everyone here honouring our dad. It’s hard to put into words.”

Quilts of Valour Canada was launched over a decade ago when an Edmonton woman made quilts for veterans of the war in Afghanistan.

Don Oliphant represented Quilts of Valour Canada at the ceremony, “It’s very important because a lot of veterans think they have been forgotten about. Homes and legions present quilts as a hug of appreciation for service to Canada.”

The quilt presented to Arthur Lee depicted the Snowbirds, Canada’s air demonstration squadron. It was handmade by Marilyn Hawkins of Tillsonburg.

Nearly 11,000 quilts have been delivered to veterans across Canada over the past dozen years.

Oliphant read out the inscription stitched onto the quilt, “Handmade with love, respect and gratitude for your sacrifice to Canada. May the hugs stitched into this quilt give you comfort, strength and love.“

The wrapping of the blanket over the recipient is a key part of the presentation and it was at that moment Arthur Lee’s emotions came flowing through.