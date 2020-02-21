LONDON, ONT -- Waterloo Street, a popular alternative route in and out of downtown London will be closed today for what the City is calling “emergency rail repairs.”

A release from the City of London says Waterloo Street is closed to to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists between Piccadilly Street and Central Avenue.

What caused the need for the repairs has not been released.

The closure will be in place until 6 p.m. Friday.