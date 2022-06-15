Emergency crews tackle playground fire in south London

Emergency crews responded to a playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park in south London on Wednesday afternoon.

London Fire was able to get the blaze under control and remained on-scene in order to put out hot spots, but have since cleared out.

Fire crews had initially responded to an alarm downtown when they noticed smoke coming from the playground located at Clarence Street and South Street.

No injuries were reported.

Damages have been estimated at $87,000.

London fire, in tandem with London police, are now investigating with help from the City of London Recreation and Sport.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight