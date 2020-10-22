MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a day after introducing new protocols for a number of businesses.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the region to 1,071, including 944 resolved and 59 deaths, leaving 68 active cases.

There were no new deaths Thursday, after two deaths were reported in the last seven days following four months with none.

There are ongoing outbreaks at nine long-term care and retirement homes, but no new cases have been reported in those facilities, which hold at 218 cases and 38 deaths.

The health unit is expected to clarify new protocols Thursday after numerous teams and facilities expressed concerns about the rules.

You can watch the livestream at 2 p.m. on ctvnewslondon.ca.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 17 active, 300 total, 278 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 10 active, 508 total, 461 resolved, 32 deaths, no outbreaks

Huron-Perth – one active, 141 total, 135 resolved, five deaths, no outbreaks

Grey-Bruce – one new, five active 165 total, 160 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, nine active, 365 total, 331 resolved, 25 deaths, two outbreaks

Across the province, more than 800 new cases were logged Thursday as well as nine new deaths.