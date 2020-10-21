Staff and parents at Lambeth public school have been notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the school Wednesday.

The Thames Valle District school board says the Middlesex-London Health Unit is investigating the case and is identifying close contacts of the individual and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.

The school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate, the board says.

"If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk," said Thames Valley Education Director Mark Fisher.

"The Health Unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contacts. Close contacts are also being advised to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days."

Fisher added the board is following all health and safety protocols recommended by both the local public health unit and the Ministry of Education.

All confirmed active COVID-19 cases are tracked on the board website.