LONDON, ONT. -- Walking her two children to Glen Cairn Pubic School in London’s south end, Megan Barclay wonders how many days the renewed tradition will continue.

Friday was the first day all elementary schools in the London region’s two largest school boards returned to everyday in-person classes.

Asked by CTV News if she’s believes the year will be completed with kids inside school buildings, Barclay did not offer a positive response.

“I do not think so. I don’t think it (the school year) is going to last over Christmas."

With the pandemic soon to combine with flu season, some parents share Barclay’s opinion, but others remain optimistic.

Peter Clarke thinks kids will be able to continue, “I hope so. I don’t see why they shouldn’t."

Amy Munroe is in agreement, “I’m feeling good. class sizes are smaller."

Munroe says she is putting her faith in the precautions already taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. If you teach your kids right they should lead by example. Parents wear masks, kids wear a mask. Teach them right from wrong and hopefully it sinks in."

But some parents still believe, eventually, the virus will find its way into a school, leaving them with a decision.

Barclay says just one case at Glen Cairn would be enough for her to decide to take her kids home to resume online learning.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) itself says everyone is working hard, but it's not just up to the schools to keep students safe.

TVDSB Director of Education Mark Fisher said in a statement, “We are confident that our elementary schools are carefully following the plans and protocols developed in consultation with local public health units and the Ministry of Education to mitigate health risks to our students and staff.

"While our staff are working hard to maintain a safe learning environment at school, parents play an important role in pre-screening their children before sending them to school or on school buses, as well as keeping their children home when they are not feeling well.”