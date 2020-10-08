LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has been notified that another staff member at the public French board elementary school La Pommeraie tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

On Monday, a staff member at the school also tested positive.

The health unit says notification was sent to parents, guardians and staff of the school community shortly after confirmation.

It says initial close contacts were notified of the situation by letter and will receive further follow-up by phone from MLHU case investigators Thursday. These close contacts have also been advised to stay home from school and to quarantine.

MLHU investigators have determined that the person was at the school during the time they were infectious.

The health unit is working with the Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, school administration and members of the school community to determine next steps.

“We continue to work with the school board and administration at La Pommeraie. We have not determined if there is a link to the previous case reported at the school earlier this week,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, MLHU medical officer of health.

“Given that it has been almost two weeks since this new case would have been infectious, it is encouraging that we have not had more reports of symptoms in members of the school community. We will be able to make a more complete determination as the investigation develops.”