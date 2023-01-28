Elementary school flashbacks aside, dodgeball a growing adult sport

Upwards of 300 athletes are in London, Ont. this weekend for a major tournament.

But the visitors are not here for any sport you might be expecting, including hockey or figure skating — they are taking part in the Forest City Invitational Dodgeball Tournament.

The adult competitors, from across Ontario, collectively enjoy a sport, and most were happy to leave behind in elementary school.

Joey Poitras admitted, as a child, he did not love dodgeball.

“Not at all,” the 17-year player from St. Catharines, Ont. confirmed when asked by CTV News London.

But as an adult, Joey said it is a different story.

“I’m not the smallest kid in class anymore,” he said. “It is now redemption.”

Players at the Forest City Invitational Dodgeball Tournament are seen in London, Ont. on Jan. 28, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Michelle Dermott, of Milton, Ont. has been playing dodgeball for eight years.

“I remember dodging a lot in elementary school and just trying to survive,” she recalled with a chuckle.

But now, as a seasoned pro in the sport, she’s a threat on the court.

“Yes, my throw has definitely developed as I’ve been playing for a while, and I feel very confident in my throws now,” she explained.

The basic rules of a modern dodgeball game expand on what you may recall from school. There are 12 players and six balls.

Players at the Forest City Invitational Dodgeball Tournament are seen in London, Ont. on Jan. 28, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“If you hit the person anywhere on the body, they are out. And if you hit the ball, and the other person catches it, they bring in a player,” explained Steve Hickson, a Londoner and Dodgeball Ontario executive.

And while it looks like getting smacked by a ball might hurt, injuries from running are far more common. After all, Hickson confirms the rubber balls from your gym class are long gone.

“So if it hits you, it doesn’t hurt. Because a lot of us have full-time jobs and we don’t want to come out and get hurt,” Hickson said.

And after a three-year-long tournament pause for COVID-19, all are simply happy to be able to play, bruises or not.

“It’s great physical activity. Great team sport. Good at taking out your aggression, for sure," said Poitras.

The tournament is taking place at Mother Theresa Catholic School in north London through Sunday.