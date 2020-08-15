LONDON, ONT. -- The eastbound lanes of the 401 at Putnam Road are open again following a transport truck fire Saturday morning.

The blaze started around 10 a.m. and officials closed down the eastbound lanes immediately.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation announced all lanes have reopened.

It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

.@London_Traffic Video of truck fire on Eastbound 401 (coming from Westbound) East of Putnam Rd. Hope everyone is ok #ldnont pic.twitter.com/03nvURlqiP