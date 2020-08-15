Advertisement
EB 401 open again at Putnam Road after morning transport truck fire
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 10:54AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 15, 2020 2:33PM EDT
Transport truck fire in the EB lanes of the 401 near Putnam Road on Aug. 15, 2020. (Courtesy: Bert Northup)
LONDON, ONT. -- The eastbound lanes of the 401 at Putnam Road are open again following a transport truck fire Saturday morning.
The blaze started around 10 a.m. and officials closed down the eastbound lanes immediately.
Around 2:15 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation announced all lanes have reopened.
It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
.@London_Traffic Video of truck fire on Eastbound 401 (coming from Westbound) East of Putnam Rd. Hope everyone is ok #ldnont pic.twitter.com/03nvURlqiP
— Danielle (@daniellellella) August 15, 2020
