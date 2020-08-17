SARNIA, ONT. -- In the midst of COVID-19 southwestern Ontario has taken a tourism hit, but now, Sarnia-Lambton has come up with a way to fight back against the pandemic with a program officials hope will entice you to visit.

The executive-director of Tourism Sarnia-Lambton, Mark Perrin, says the plan will provide vouchers to hotel visitors, which they can use for everything from a free meal to a free t-shirt.

There are 250 participating hotel, restaurant and retail businesses.

There is no minimum spending requirement.

“If you book a room, minimum two-night stay, in participating hotels, you will receive $50 for two nights, three nights $75, and four nights, or more, $100 back," explains Perrin.

Along with the hotel program, a rotating daily tourism hotspot will handout $10 increment coupons to the first 50 guests.

With many hotels and motels in Sarnia-Lambton recently investing heavily in upgrades, it is a struggle to make ends meet. And Perrin says most are operating at between 30 and 50 per cent capacity, that’s below the break-even point.

“Generally that’s half of what it would be. Normally it would be a high 70-80 per cent occupancy, if this was a normal year."

Still Sarnia has the edge over some spots, Mayor Mike Bradley says. He just just wishes others would realize it.

“We’ve had a number of calls from the GTA from people who want to come to a more relaxed place but don’t want the pressure of Wasaga Beach and other places, that are just overwhelmed right now."

Diedre Keaton and Vince Argona, of Toronto, are the prime example of what the mayor is hinting at.

They decided to vacation in Sarnia this week. Both believe the voucher bonus will attract their GTA friends.

“It’s actually an incentive to come, beyond just a reason to see it, and there’s a place to go and use coupons and get cheaper prices to eat out. So yeah, it’s very enticing."

The voucher program is supported by a federal program, and will commit $300,000 worth of vouchers into the local economy.

Perrin contends the effort will return $5 million in spending.

More information can be found on the Discover Sarnia-Lambton website.