Half-a-million dollars for tourism and culture groups in Huron, Bruce counties
Ontario’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Lisa Macleod unveiled $550,000 in funding for eight separate events and organizations at an announcement in Goderich, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Scott Miller / CTV News)
GODERICH, ONT. -- MPP Lisa Macleod was in Goderich Wednesday, and she brought the province’s chequebook with her.
Ontario’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture announced $550,000 in funding that will go to eight separate events and organizations in Huron and Bruce counties.
Of the total, $200,000 will be going to the Lake Huron Centre for Coastal Conservation to enhance their youth programming throughout the pandemic.
Another recipient, the Huron Waves Music Festival, received over $20,000.
The first-year festival had planned to hold concerts this spring, but COVID-19 forced the postponement of the festival.
Artistic Director John Miller hopes to hold a scaled down version in December, but is awaiting health unit approvals to move forward.
He says even if December’s festival can’t happen, they do plan on holding the first-ever Huron Waves Music Festival next spring, and the provincial funding will help make that a reality.
Other recipients of provincial funding announced Wednesday, include $71,000 for the Bruce County Museum and Cultural Centre, $63,000 for the Huron County Museum and Historic Gaol, $80,000 for the Huron Country Playhouse Theatre, $60,000 for the Blyth Centre for the Arts and $60,000 for Lucknow’s Music in the Fields.
All of the events or facilities have been temporarily closed or completely cancelled due to COVID-19.