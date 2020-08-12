GODERICH, ONT. -- MPP Lisa Macleod was in Goderich Wednesday, and she brought the province’s chequebook with her.

Ontario’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture announced $550,000 in funding that will go to eight separate events and organizations in Huron and Bruce counties.

Of the total, $200,000 will be going to the Lake Huron Centre for Coastal Conservation to enhance their youth programming throughout the pandemic.

Another recipient, the Huron Waves Music Festival, received over $20,000.

The first-year festival had planned to hold concerts this spring, but COVID-19 forced the postponement of the festival.

Artistic Director John Miller hopes to hold a scaled down version in December, but is awaiting health unit approvals to move forward.

He says even if December’s festival can’t happen, they do plan on holding the first-ever Huron Waves Music Festival next spring, and the provincial funding will help make that a reality.

Other recipients of provincial funding announced Wednesday, include $71,000 for the Bruce County Museum and Cultural Centre, $63,000 for the Huron County Museum and Historic Gaol, $80,000 for the Huron Country Playhouse Theatre, $60,000 for the Blyth Centre for the Arts and $60,000 for Lucknow’s Music in the Fields.

All of the events or facilities have been temporarily closed or completely cancelled due to COVID-19.