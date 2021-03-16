MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking the public to be on the lookout for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Johnny St. Louis, 47, is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

He is known to frequent the Windsor, London, Goderich, St Marys and Stratford areas.

St. Louis is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall, 181 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. He has tattoos on his right hand, chest, back and rib cage area.

He is serving two year, seven month sentence for theft over $5,000, escape lawful custody, fail to appear, possession of a controlled substance, operate motor vehicle while disqualified, flight while pursued by Peace Officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to stop at a collision and obstruct Peace Officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.