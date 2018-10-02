

CTV London





A drug bust at a home in Ingersoll netted more than $47,000 worth of cash, drugs, and stolen property.

On Friday September 28 members of the OPP Community Street Crime Units executed a search warrant at a home on France Street in Ingersoll.

OPP seized suspected Cocaine, Hydromorphone and Cannabis Marihuana. Also seized was suspected stolen property including, a camper trailer, 3 motorcycles, 2 bicycles, and various power tools.

The combined estimated value of the seized Controlled Substances and suspected stolen property is approximately $47,600.

A 35 year old man and a 28 year old woman of Ingersoll are facing several charges.