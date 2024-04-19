Drug bust and arrests in Woodstock investigation

Woodstock police have seized over $32,000 worth of suspected fentanyl in a drug investigation.

An investigation was first launched in March, then just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers arrested suspects on Dundas Street between Riddell Street and Graham Street.

A search warrant was then used at an address on Delatre where police seized suspected fentanyl with an approximate street value of $32,910, as well as $575 in Canadian currency.

A 57 year old and 38 year old, both of Woodstock, are facing one count each of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin).

The accused remain in custody for a bail hearing.