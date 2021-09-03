Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash northeast of Goderich, Ont.

Serious crash on Nile Road near Goderich, Ont. on Sept. 3, 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV London) Serious crash on Nile Road near Goderich, Ont. on Sept. 3, 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island