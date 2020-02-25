PERTH COUNTY, ONT. -- A driver and their puppy had to be saved early Tuesday morning, after a van ended up in a Perth County creek.

The crash happened around 6 a.m., when a van slid off the roadway and ended up in a body of water on Line 29, near Road 140, south of Sebringville.

Firefighters lowered their ladder off a bridge, in order to reach the driver and puppy.

Amazingly, no one was injured in the crash.

The OPP say if not for the teamwork of the officers, along with firefighters from Perth East and West Perth, this crash could have turned out much worse.

What caused the van to end up in the water is still being investigated.