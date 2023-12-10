Driver of fatal hit-and-run still at large

Via a video shared on social media, Norfolk County OPP have provided an update on their ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy.

Const. Andrew Gamble said the vehicle that fled the scene on Dec. 6 was believed to be a dark or grey coloured pickup truck.

Gamble confirmed that investigators have located and seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

Investigators have also identified the driver involved. However, police are still searching for the suspect.

A name and description of the driver has not yet been released by police.

Police added there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation is asked to contact Norfolk OPP or Crime Stoppers.