

CTV London





Highway 403 eastbound is closed this morning as police investigate the circumstances around a fatal collision in Brant County.

Emergency crews were called to the highway at Garden Avenue around 5 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the back of a stopped tractor trailer.

The driver of the vehicle did not survive the crash. No other injuries have been reported in the crash.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

The eastbound lanes of the 403 are closed at Garden Avenue. The closure is expected to be in place through the morning.