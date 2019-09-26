

CTV London





The driver of a van involved in a crash near Stratford, Ont. that claimed the lives of two children has been found guilty of failing to yield.

Mi-Kyung Park-Nadon was driving a minivan from an afternoon at the beach in Grand Bend back home to Waterloo Region on Aug. 28, 2018.

The crash, at Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122, involved the minivan and an SUV, and a total of seven people between the two vehicles.

Two children, including Park-Nadon's two-year-old son and a friend's 10-year-old son, died in the crash. Another five people were injured.

Court heard that the family of the 10-year-old boy who was killed has moved back to Korea.

"The outcome of this incident was extremely tragic for the defendant," the judge said, adding that this was not a criminal offence and so she was not required to be in court Tuesday.

She pleaded not guilty to failing to yield to a sign, but in court Tuesday, the judge found her guilty and gave her a suspended sentence.

Her lawyer did not contest the facts.

- With files from CTV Kitchener's Chase Banger and Nicole Lampa