

CTV London





A crash near Stratford had a devastating impact on three families.

On Aug. 28, a two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 just before 6:00 p.m.

Three families were involved, returning from Grand Bend with their children before the summer was over.

Two children, 10-year-old Heeyul Son of Cambridge and two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener were killed in the crash.

Five other people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

The uncle of one of the boys involved in the crash, Sung Lee, told CTV that three mothers and five children were involved in the collision.

“It’s such a tragic event with such small children,” Lee said.

Lee’s nephew was in a coma for the first few days after the crash, and is now slowly recovering.

Another child remained in hospital in critical condition, and the third was released.

Lee began a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help pay for the sudden unexpected costs.

“I knew that each of the parents there would have to take time off of work, maybe taking a reduced income, there are a couple of funerals…” Lee said when asked why he decided to start the fundraiser.

The fundraiser, called ‘Children of Tragic Car Accident’, had raised over $7400 as of Thursday morning.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges had been laid.